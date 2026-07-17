Banks continue to meet their MREL targets at year end 2025

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  • SRB publishes its MREL Dashboard for H2 2025 

  • Average MREL target was 27.8% of Total Risk Exposure Amount (TREA)

  • MREL shortfall was EUR 0.2 bn (less than 0.01% TREA)

The SRB today publishes its MREL Dashboard for H2 2025 which shows that banks continue to meet their MREL targets. MREL aims to ensure that a bank maintains sufficient loss-absorbing capacity to ensure that in resolution its shareholders and creditors would absorb the costs of any failure of the bank.

The MREL dashboard tracks the evolution of these targets and shortfalls for external and internal MREL, as well as the level and composition of MREL instruments.

For resolution entities, the average MREL final target, including the Combined Buffer Requirement (CBR), was equal to 27.8% of the Total Risk Exposure Amount (TREA).  This is stable compared to H1 2025.

The total MREL shortfall against banks’ final targets, including the CBR, stood at an aggregate level of EUR 0.2 bn (corresponding to less than 0.01% TREA). This is attributed to a few banks under transitional periods to meet their final targets.  All other entities continue to meet their requirements.

 

MREL Dashboard H2.2025

PDF | 1.34 MB | Publishing date:
The minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) dashboards are based on bank data reported to the Single Resolution Board (SRB) and cover entities under the SRB’s remit1. The first section of the dashboard focuses on the evolution of MREL targets and shortfalls for resolution entities (external MREL) and non-resolution entities (internal MREL) as well as the level and the composition of MREL resources of resolution entities in H2.2025. The second section highlights recent developments in the cost of funding and provides an overview of the gross issuances of MREL-eligible instruments in H2.20252.

Contact our communications team

Anissa Benkirane
Communication Expert
Anissa Benkirane
Email
Anissa.BENKIRANE [a] srb.europa.eu
Phone:
+3224903512
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+32471330002

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