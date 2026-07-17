Banks continue to meet their MREL targets at year end 2025

SRB publishes its MREL Dashboard for H2 2025

Average MREL target was 27.8% of Total Risk Exposure Amount (TREA)

MREL shortfall was EUR 0.2 bn (less than 0.01% TREA)

The SRB today publishes its MREL Dashboard for H2 2025 which shows that banks continue to meet their MREL targets. MREL aims to ensure that a bank maintains sufficient loss-absorbing capacity to ensure that in resolution its shareholders and creditors would absorb the costs of any failure of the bank.

The MREL dashboard tracks the evolution of these targets and shortfalls for external and internal MREL, as well as the level and composition of MREL instruments.

For resolution entities, the average MREL final target, including the Combined Buffer Requirement (CBR), was equal to 27.8% of the Total Risk Exposure Amount (TREA). This is stable compared to H1 2025.

The total MREL shortfall against banks’ final targets, including the CBR, stood at an aggregate level of EUR 0.2 bn (corresponding to less than 0.01% TREA). This is attributed to a few banks under transitional periods to meet their final targets. All other entities continue to meet their requirements.