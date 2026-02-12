For the third year, the SRB will not impose Single Resolution Fund levies

The Single Resolution Board is today able to announce that the Single Resolution Fund’s target level remains reached as of the end of 2025. “Therefore, unless circumstances change, banks will for the third year in a row not need to contribute to the Single Resolution Fund for the coming year,” said SRB Chair Dominique Laboureix in Brussels. The target level will be verified again at the beginning of 2027.
Each year, the Single Resolution Board verifies the target level of the SRF, which should equate to at least 1% of covered deposits held in all 21 Banking Union Member States. On 31 December 2025, the Fund amounted to over EUR 81 billion.
The Single Resolution Fund, which is paid for by industry, is a core element of the Banking Union framework.
